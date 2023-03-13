Ke Huy Quan, Harrison Ford Have ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion On Oscar Stage – The Hamden Journal

In September, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunited after 38 years, with their sweet embrace backstage at the D23 Expo going viral on Instagram. (You can see it below)

The two reunited again tonight on the Oscar stage at the culmination of the ceremony when Ford presented the Best Picture award to Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

In the six months since their D23 chance encounter, Quan became a formidable awards contender for Everything, Everywhere All At Once. His awards journey was capped tonight when he won the Supporting Actor Oscar at the start of the ceremony.

When Quan, joined by the rest of the Everything, Everywhere All At Once team, took the stage to accept the Best Picture Oscar in the final minutes of the telecast, Ford and Quan shared another sweet moment, celebrating together Quan’s big night with a hug.