Ke Huy Quan gives heartfelt acceptance speech at Gotham Awards

Ke Huy Quan played various iconic characters early into his acting career, including Short Round in the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “The Goonies” (1985), but it’s his role in A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” that earned him high praise at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Quan took home the prize for the Outstanding Supporting Performance category at the Gotham Awards for his role as Waymond Wang in the Daniels-directed film.

“Wow, this is incredible,” Quan said in his emotional and heartfelt acceptance speech. “This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job. And just when I think that it can’t get any better, it does. What an incredible honor.”

“Thank you so so so much. Thank you to everyone at A24 who helped us make and market this movie. Thank you, Ley Line Entertainment. Thank you, AGBO and Joe and Anthony Russo,” he went on. “There is no Waymond without Evelyn, so thank you so much to Michelle Yeoh for sharing this amazing journey with me. Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis for helping me find my confidence when I needed it the most. Of course, thank you to the entire cast and crew. I feel so lucky to be apart of this family.”

More from NextShark: Over 100,000 sign petition aimed at saving Netflix’s cancelled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ live-action series

Check out the rest of Quan’s speech below:

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” also won Best Feature Film, the biggest award of the night.

Other nominees in the supporting role category included Jessie Buckley in “Women Talking,” Raúl Castillo in “The Inspection, Hong Chau in “The Whale,” Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway,” Nina Hoss in “Tár,” Noémie Merlant in “Tár,” Mark Rylance in “Bones and All,” Gabrielle Union in “The Inspection” and Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking.”

More from NextShark: Japan pulls off stunning upset of Spain, eliminates Germany from World Cup

Featured Image via Getty

Story continues

More from NextShark: ‘Shoutout to Shrek’: Cast of ‘Never Have I Ever’ S3 break down their onion-like, layered characters

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Koreans take issue with scene from Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ that allegedly depicts hanbok as Chinese hanfu