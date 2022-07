KCET Leads Local News Networks With Six Wins – The Hamden Journal

KCET won a leading six awards on Saturday night in a livestream ceremony to bestow the 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. ABC7 and NBC4 followed with five wins apiece at the show hosted by Spectrum News 1 journalist Giselle Fernández from the Television Academy Plaza in North Hollywood.

The ceremony honored locally produced programs in the categories of Live and Breaking News Coverage, Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, and the Environment.

KTLA5 won one of the big awards on the night, for Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast, for its 11 p.m. newscast. NBC4 won for morning newscast while KVEA’s Noticiero Telemundo 52 won for daytime.

Gayle Anderson backstage

Phil Mccarten/Invision for Television Academy



Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma presented this year’s Governors Award to KTLA’s Gayle Anderson for her “contributions to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area.”

Here’s the full winners list:

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

TODAY IN LA

NBC4

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM

KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

KTLA5 NEWS AT 11PM

KTLA5

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

THE FIRE BELOW (THE EDGE) (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 4PM)

ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

FEATURE SEGMENT

FFRP FIREFIGHTERS (LA TIMES TODAY)

Spectrum News 1

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer

Claire Hannah Collins, Senior Producer

John McCutchen, Senior Producer

Leslie Lindsey, Producer

Denise Callahan, Producer

Meiying Wu, Camera

Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Camera

YUCA’S TACOS (SOCAL WANDERER)

KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer

Rosey Alvero, Host

Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography

Tom Salvaggio, Editor

Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Robert McDonnell, Senior Producer

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

JOSE MARTINEZ (LA STORIES WITH Spectrum News 1 GISELLE FERNANDEZ)

Spectrum News 1

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

EL NUEVO HOMBRE (UNIVISION 6PM NEWSCAST)

KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

A DOLL LIKE ME (GOOD DAY LA)

KTTV-TV

Araksya Karapetyan, Anchor

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

FINDING FAMILY: THE LONG ROAD HOME

ABC7

Veronica Miracle, Anchor, Editor, Producer, Writer

Joey Ybarra, Director of Photography, Editor

Joe Tello, Editor

Jason Burks, Executive Producer

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

SOUTH FIRE

NBC4

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

LOS ANGELES KINGS HOCKEY

Bally Sports West

SPORTS FEATURE

THE PRIDE OF RIVERSIDE (BEYOND THE SPORT)

Spectrum News 1

Brad Feig, Editor

Scott Ohashi, Camera

Pat Becher, Producer

SPORTS TEASE

DODGERS RE-OPENING DAY

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Bettina Shore, Producer

Kareem Arnold, Editor

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

TOKYO OLYMPICS PROFILES

NBC4

Jared Kiemeney, Producer

Fred Roggin, On-Camera Talent

Jeremy Bermudez, Camera, Editor

Azucena Varela, Camera

Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter

Craig Swanson, Editor

Scott Weber, Camera

Kenny Holmes, Editor

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

REMEMBERING BETTY WHITE HOLLYWOOD’S “GOLDEN GIRL” (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 4PM)

ABC7

George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter

Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

ENTERTAINMENT

THE SOCAL SCENE OSCAR SPECIAL (THE SOCAL SCENE)

Spectrum News 1

Brian DeCloux, Executive Producer

Diana Victoria Romo, Executive Producer

Madison Wellington, Coordinating Producer

Bianca Rae, Host

Melvin Robert, Host

MUSIC COMPOSITION

LIFE CENTERED: THE HELEN JEAN TAYLOR STORY

KCET

Emily Bear, Composer

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

DERAILING JUSTICE (FOX 11 NEWS AT 10PM)

KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Sam Dubin, Camera

Luc Nixon, Editor

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

PAWSITIVE CHANGE (GOOD DAY LA)

KTTV-TV

Bob Decastro, Reporter

Jake Frahm, Editor

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

BREAKING BIAS: RACE IN AMERICA

KTLA5

Frank Buckley, Anchor

Cher Calvin, Anchor

Kimberly Cheng, Co-Host

Gene Kang, Co-Host

Summer Yu, Producer

Elyse Madison, Executive Producer

Chris Pace, Camera, Editor

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

CALIFORNIA LEAVIN’ (KTLA5 MORNING NEWS)

KTLA5

Jessica Holmes, Reporter

Leila Shalhoub, Editor, Producer

Brian Choo, Camera, Editor

Adrian Huerta, Camera, Editor

Pablo Chacon, Producer

NEWS SERIES

RISING UP

KTTV-TV

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

LIVES, NOT GRADES

KCET

Daniel Druhora, Director, Producer, Writer

Yannis Yortsos, Executive Producer

Sonny Astani, Executive Producer

Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Co-Producer

David Gerber, Co-Producer

Brad Cracchiola, Co-Producer

Adam Smith, Co-Producer

Rommel Villa, Editor

Teodora Totoiu, Director of Photography

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

FERNANDOMANIA @ 40

KMEX

Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer

Salvador I. Garcia, Executive Producer

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer, Writer

Mark E Potts, Editor, Supervising Producer

Steve Saldivar, Camera

Jessica Q. Chen, Camera

Claire Hannah Collins, Camera

Cody Long, Graphic Designer

Gustavo Arellano, Host

Micah Fluellen, Graphic Designer

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

ACCESS SPORTSNET DODGERS

Spectrum SportsNet LA

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

2021-22 DUCKS ASL – BRAND NEW THING

Bally Sports West

James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer

Rachel Sollenberger, Producer

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

THE INAUGURATION OF JOSEPH R. BIDEN

NBC4

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

62ND ANNUAL LA COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

PBS SoCal

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer

Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer

Brian White, Co-Host

Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host

Derek Browell, Co-Producer

Gabe Uhr, Writer

Michelle Merker, Producer

Patrick Traylor, Associate Producer

Jill Dove, Associate Director

Shiran Stotland, Technical Director

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY

BANZAI HILL (FACEISM) (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM)

ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

PEARL HARBOR: 80 YEARS AGO (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 4PM)

ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

ARTS

CORITA KENT: THE POP ART NUN (ARTBOUND)

KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

INDIGENOUS LAND STEWARDSHIP (TENDING NATURE)

KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Laura Purdy, Executive Producer

Anna Rau, Director, Producer

Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

YOU WERE BORN TO SHINE

KTLA5

Robert Matthews, Producer

Garry Ashton, Producer

Matt Mary, Graphic Designer

Estella Medina, Graphic Designer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

YEAR ENDER – 2021 IN REVIEW

CBS2/KCAL9

Mike Maas, Producer

Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer

Otto Petersen, Producer

Jorge Lopez, Editor

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

CONTIGO CALIFORNIA: TU FUTURO FINANCIERO

KMEX

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

GRAPHIC DESIGN (ARTBOUND)

KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

TURNING THE TABLES (LA COUNTY CLOSE UP)

LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Matthew King, Producer John Vande Wege, Camera, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Miguel Arcega, Camera

Geo Labrada, Camera

Joe McDonald, Associate Producer

Carla Carlini, Associate Producer

SPORTS SPECIAL

THIS IS OUR YEAR: THE 2020 DODGERS

Spectrum SportsNet LA

SPORTS NEWS STORY

JIGGY IZZY – TOMORROW’S BASKETBALL STAR TODAY (NBC4 NEWS AT 6PM)

NBC4

Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

WINS BY NETWORK

KCET – 6

ABC7 – 5

NBC4 – 5

KTLA5 – 4

KTTV-TV – 4

Spectrum News 1 – 4

KMEX – 3

Spectrum SportsNet – LA 3

Bally Sports West – 2

CBS2/KCAL9 – 1

KVEA – 1

LA County Channel – 1

PBS SoCal – 1