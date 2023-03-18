KCAL-CBS Weather Woman Faints Live On Camera – The Hamden Journal

KCAL meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz fainted Saturday morning during a live TV broadcast.

Schwartz was delivering the weather as part of the 7 AM updates when she was stricken. She began leaning forward, lost consciousness and slumped to the desk before she could even start her report.

There was a slight delay before the show cut to a commercial. There has since been no update on Carlson’s condition.

Carlson, a former Mrs. America contestant, has a heart condition. In 2014, during a weather report on another station, she vomited on set during a weather report. The ensuing tests discovered a leaky heart valve.