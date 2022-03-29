KC Chiefs president says team is exploring possible sites for stadium in Kansas: report

Could the Chiefs set up shop in Kansas?

A tweet Tuesday morning from Kevin Clark, who covers the NFL for The Ringer, seems to indicate the NFL franchise is exploring the idea of building a new stadium in the sunflower state.

The idea came from Chiefs president Mark Donovan. The NFL is holding owners meetings this week in Palm Beach, Florida, and Donovan apparently made the comment there.

“Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the tweet with one of his own.

“Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s. We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”

The idea of the Chiefs leaving Arrowhead Stadium, their home since 1972 at the Truman Sports Complex just east of downtown Kansas City, has never gained much traction. The team’s current lease at the Truman Sports Complex expires in 2031.

The neighboring Royals have expressed interest in building a downtown ballpark, which would affect the Chiefs. In November, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said his organization would be watching those developments with great interest.

“We’re going to watch as they go through the process, and at some point here in the next year or so, start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint,” Hunt said.

Hunt called Arrowhead “one of the finest stadiums in the league” because of renovations that occurred a decade ago. If the Royals receive tax dollars for a new downtown stadium, it’s believed the Chiefs also would also want financial considerations.

Options in Kansas could involve the Legends area in Kansas City, Kan., where Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park are located.