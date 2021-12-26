KC Chiefs fans express frustration with Demarcus Robinson’s directional running

The Root

Herschel Walker is Rich AF

We don’t know yet how good Herschel Walker is at politics, but candidacy for the U.S. Senate is revealing that he’s pretty good at getting a bag. The Heisman winner turned NFL star turned MMA fighter turned MAGA-world politician recently filed required financial disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with his run for the Republican nomination for Senate from Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker doesn’t exactly need the job. He’s pulling in