The Hamden Journal

Kazakhstan unrest: More than 12,000 arrested

Kazakhstan unrest: More than 12,000 arrested

More than 12,000 people have been arrested during nearly two weeks of rioting in Kazakhstan, the worst unrest in the former Soviet republic since it gained independence in 1991, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials in Almaty, the country’s largest city which saw the worst of the violence, reported that 1,678 people had been detained in the past 24 hours and added that more than 300 criminal investigations into the mass protests and assaults on law enforcement are underway, the Associated Press reported.

Kazakh authorities also said that 164 people had been killed in the violence as of Sunday but the total death toll remains unclear.

The upheaval began on Jan. 2 over a hike in fuel prices in the oil- and gas-rich nation of 19 million and rapidly spread across the country to include protests against the authoritarian government. 

In an effort to quell the unrest, the government announced a 180-day cap on fuel prices. The country’s former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, the head of the National Security Council, was ousted and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Russia for assistance. 

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov
An armed riot police officer detains a protester during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday,
Some 1,678 people have been detained in the past 24 hours.
AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization guard an area in Kazakhstan, Wednesday
Russia has sent about 2,500 troops to Kazakhstan to keep the peace.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Russia, through the Collective Security Treaty Organization it controls, sent about 2,500 troops to Kazakhstan.

Tokayev, who has accused foreign-backed “terrorists” of inciting the violence, said Tuesday those forces will leave the country within the next couple of days now that law and order had been restored. 

During the protests, government buildings were set ablaze, burned-out cars littered the streets of Almaty, and Tokayev ordered law enforcement and the army to “shoot to kill without warning.”

With Post wires

A bullet riddled and blood stained windscreen following clashes in the central square blocked by Kazakhstan troops and police in Almaty, Kazakhstan
The upheaval began on Jan. 2 over a hike in fuel prices.
AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov
Police officers detain violators in a street
Kazakh authorities said 164 people had been killed in the violence as of Sunday.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via ZUMA Press
Riot police, bottom, block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
In an effort to quell the unrest, the government announced a 180-day cap on fuel prices.
AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.