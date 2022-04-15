Kayvon Thibodeaux jumps into top-5 in latest USA TODAY mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just about two weeks away, and a handful of former Oregon Ducks stars are set to begin their professional football careers.

The most notable of these players is of course pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick throughout most of last season.

However, some concerns about his motor have cropped up during the long gap between the end of the college football season and the actual draft, leading some pundits to drop him as far as the middle of the first round – a surprising development for a player with his size, speed, power, and overall ability.

Luke Easterling of USA TODAY’s Draft Wire is not among those pundits, however, as his latest three round mock draft has Thibodeaux going No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans, just behind Georgia’s Travon Walker and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

While “Sauce” Gardner is worthy of consideration here, Lovie Smith’s defense is predicated on getting consistent pressure with the front four, and that means the Texans have to add some firepower off the edge. Thibodeaux has limitless potential, and would give Houston exactly what they need at a premium position.

Thibodeaux is the only Duck to go within the first three rounds of Easterling’s mock, leaving running back CJ Verdell and defensive backs Mykael Wright and Verone McKinley for the middle or late rounds.

Joining Thibodeaux in the first round from the Pac-12 is USC wide receiver Drake London (No. 15 to Philadelphia) Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (No. 18, also to Philadelphia) and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (No. 21 to New England).

