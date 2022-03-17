Kayleigh McEnany Shredded For Shameless Attack On Joe Biden Over Ukraine

Kayleigh McEnany, a White House press secretary during Donald Trump’s presidency, was slammed for hypocrisy after she accused President Joe Biden’s administration of delaying its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Delay seems to be modus operandi for this administration,” McEnany groused Wednesday on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” which she now co-hosts.

“Delay in response, delay in sanctions, delay in sending the MiGs, delay in everything and it just makes you wonder, why?” she added. “We’re supposed to be the leaders on the world stage.”

Critics were quick to remind McEnany of the circumstances that led to Trump’s first impeachment — the former president’s withholding of military aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on his then-potential Democratic rival Biden.

Trump was impeached a second time for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

