Kay causes falling rocks and surging rivers in California

Storyful

Tropical Storm Kay Causes Dramatic Flooding in Mexico

Torrential rain continued to fall in Baja California Sur, Mexico, as Tropical Storm Kay moved toward Southern California, on Friday, September 9, according to the National Meteorological Service of Mexico.The storm was passing “just offshore” of Southern California, according to the National Hurricane Center.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in response to the heavy rainfall on Friday.Video posted by Dansv Vela on Thursday shows flooding in Mulege, Mexico. Credit: Dansv Vela via Storyful