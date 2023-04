Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 of the team’s first round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain, the team announced Thursday.

The matchup of Leonard and Kevin Durant has been electric through two games, though Leonard has outscored the Suns forward so far. He put up 38 points to Durant’s 27 in Game 1, and scored 31 to his 25 in Game 2.

There is no reported timeline for his return.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

