Kawhi Leonard gets in shooting workout in front of reporters

Tom Azarly: Kawhi Leonard made about 20 straight free throws when he first came out. Now he’s shooting some elbow jumpers, showing off some jab-step pull-ups.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers officially upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for their only game in a five-day span.

Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard will not play tomorrow.

Jay Scrubb is out for the season. – 8:23 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers on the mend? Kawhi Leonard shoots, Norman Powell practices ocregister.com/2022/04/05/cli… – 5:02 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

To recap today’s Clippers pre-practice media availability:

— Kawhi’s back shooting, not at game speed (during the portion we watched) but getting back to 3-point range

— Norm Powell will practice without limitations today; Ty Lue hopes he’ll be able to return before play-in – 3:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Just saw Kawhi catch a pass from assistant Jeremy Castleberry with his right hand and palm it before dribbling a couple steps and shooting baseline mid-range. – 2:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And now Kawhi walking through his midrange pull-ups and spin moves – 2:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard was doing jab step 3’s. You can hear the crackling of the net from the far side of the court when he swishes some shots. Now he is shooting jumpers off one and two dribbles. – 2:47 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Clippers’ star Kawhi Leonard filmed practicing on the court

sportando.basketball/en/clippers-st… – 2:45 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The most consistent thing Kawhi Leonard has worked on so far is planting on his left leg and jab stepping to the right. He’s also mixed in some jabs to his left. His surgery 9 months ago was to the right knee. – 2:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

So…

PG last week

Norm expected this week

Preston possibly this weekend

And if Clippers earn a 7-game series… door remains open for Kawhi Leonard.

Could be the wildest sequence of returning players ever. Old heads can @ me though… – 2:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi is jab stepping with his left as the pivot while shooting right corner 3s.

Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL exactly 38 weeks ago today. – 2:39 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Jason Preston and Kawhi have switched baskets, so here’s a closer look at Jason’s J. pic.twitter.com/OPmS8vM9Js – 2:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

We will get Tyronn Lue shortly. Taking props on what he will say about Kawhi being with the early crew… – 2:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard made 20 straight free throws by @Andrew Greif count. He’s now shooting mid-range shots on the left baseline. He’s doing some with a step forward and some with a jab step. – 2:30 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard is shooting before today’s Clippers practice. Still no timetable given by the team. – 2:21 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

A minute of Kawhi Leonard messing around with a basketball before practice. pic.twitter.com/zVq94TmgZo – 2:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Oh and Kawhi Leonard is here pic.twitter.com/NBq4Tj7ILG – 2:18 PM

