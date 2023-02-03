Arkansas currently has just one commitment in the 2024 class in four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson, who is trying his best to add to the Hogs’ class.

Henderson has been very active on social media as he tries to persuade others to join him in Fayetteville, and he told HawgBeat that he’s starting to know what coaches went through when they recruited him.

“That process has been so hard trying to recruit guys,” Henderson said. “Now I know how coaches feel. Now I know how some other coaches felt about trying to get me, because I was playing hard to get. I feel like I’m a coach right now.”