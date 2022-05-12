Katy Perry says she’s become more ‘grounded’ after becoming a mom

Katy Perry has discussed the rewards of motherhood with Chelsea Handler.

The “Part of Me” singer, who welcomed her first child Daisy with partner Orlando Bloom in August 2020, appeared on Handler’s iHeartMedia podcast Life Will Be the Death of Me, where she called becoming a mom the “best decision” she had ever made. Though she said she wasn’t “very maternal” before becoming a parent, the artist explained that her life shifted after Daisy’s birth.

“I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz. Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just her happiness,” she shared. “Her happiness really gives me that joy. But, a lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first.”

Perry noted that she feels more “grounded” as a mom.

“My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective,” she explained. “She’s given me a love I’ve never had before…I’ve always been wanting that love, that was my number one currency, and then when she came it was like, ‘I love you. For no reason. Just because you are.’ I was like, ‘What? And you don’t need anything from me? Other than some food?’”

The “Firework” songstress, who is currently performing at her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, recently spoke with Yahoo Life about her new role as mom. Noting that she’s now “second on the call sheet” to Daisy, she shared, “Knowing that I invest quality, present time with her makes me feel really good about myself, about being a mom, about being able to work as hard as I work. When I am with her, it’s quality, and it’s present, rather than trying to juggle everything all at once. That’s really changed me. I think I am also getting my first dose of unconditional love, which always helps my mental health.”

Story continues

In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, she also revealed how she spent her second Mother’s Day as Daisy’s mom.

“We got the time to go on a bike ride to breakfast. That’s one of my favorite things to do in life, is ride my bike and ride with Daisy on the back,” Perry said. “We rode at the beach, and it was just so beautiful, that California sun, that serotonin that I needed. And I was just, like, screaming how grateful I was and just, like, it just feels good to be a little unit. A little family.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.