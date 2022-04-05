Katy Mixon, Christopher Gorham, Cree Cicchino & Connor Kalopsis To Star In CBS Comedy Pilot – The Hamden Journal

Katy Mixon (American Housewife), Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs), Cree Cicchino (And Just Like That…) and Connor Kalopsis (The Grinder) are set as leads in Unplanned in Akron, a multi-camera comedy from Schuyler Helford (Call Me Kat), Erik Feig’s Picturestart and CBS Studios.

Written by Helford with Emily R. Wilson (Bucktown, The Conners) supervising, Unplanned In Akron is a series about two teenagers navigating parenthood (Cicchino and Kalopsis) in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they’ll learn that mistakes in life don’t have to derail your life – they will learn that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke — but sometimes, you just gotta laugh (or cry) your way through it.

Mixon will play Wendy, Tyler’s mom, and a barista at a coffee counter where Brianna works as a cashier. Supportive and pragmatic about her teen son’s new fatherhood, she’s not a coddler, but is fiercely protective of her family.

Gorham portrays Jeff. Loving and supportive, he is the parent Tyler gets his optimism from – a nice balance to his more skeptical wife, Wendy. Jeff may be the pushover of the family, but he is also the heart.

Cicchino is Brianna, sharp witted, outspoken with very little censor. Emotionally mature beyond her years because she basically grew up playing “mom” to her four younger siblings. Now she has an 8-month-old of her own. She and Tyler have an unbreakable bond and find each other hilarious.

Kalopsis plays Tyler, a fantastic dad, if not a little overprotective of his 8-month-old daughter. Sweetly optimistic and occasionally naïve, he’s totally in love with Brianna and thinks she’s way out of his league, so he feels like he’s got the best partner he’ll ever find.

Wilson executive produces alongside Samie Kim Falvey and Feig for Picturestart as well as Chris Mills and Chris Emerson from Authentic Talent and Literary. Helford co-executive produces. Luke Esselen oversees for Picturestart. CBS Studios is the studio.

Mixon is repped by Principal Entertainment. Gorham is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Verve and attorney Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher. Cicchino is repped by Circle of Confusion, A3 Artists Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Kalopsis is repped by Buchwald, Inphenate and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.