Katt Williams’ Nashville Comedy Show ‘Abruptly’ Evacuated Following a Bomb Threat

Katt Williams abruptly ended a comedy show in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend due to a bomb threat.

On Saturday evening, the 50-year-old comedian was forced to end his World War III comedy tour show, according to a statement from the venue, the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

“Comedian Katt Williams had to abruptly end his show at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville 10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat,” the statement read.

“Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury,” the statement continued, before adding that the venue “was successfully cleared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department without incident.”

A representative for Williams, as well as one for the Nashville Police Department, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On social media, fans of Williams who were in attendance shared details of the incident.

According to one social media user, lights within the venue came on and audience members were told to go home after Williams walked offstage toward the end of his set.

“Katt Williams literally just dropped his mic walked off stage, the lights came on and they told us to go home #nashville tf?!” they tweeted.

Added another: “Just left Katt Williams show in Nashville security escorted him off stage mid joke then lights came on and everyone was told to leave some say bomb threat some say gun all I no I got me and mine out that MF.”

One other patron even said that they reportedly saw Shaquille O’Neal in attendance at the event. “Came to see Katt Williams and f—ing Shaq just pulled up and walked [right] past me,” they tweeted. “He tall AF in person.”