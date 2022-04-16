Katie Thurston Channels Her Inner Elle Woods at Pre-Coachella Event: ‘Legally Brunette’

Katie Thurston is taking it from Harvard Law by day to Coachella by night.

The Bachelorette alum, 31, served an Elle Woods-inspired look Wednesday in a cropped pink blazer and matching skirt at Blended Strategy Group’s pre-Coachella gifting event at Harriet’s Rooftop in Los Angeles.

“Legally Brunette,” Thurston wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her party look, including her newly chopped ‘do.

She complemented the ensemble with a pair of chunky tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses with gold details, gold earrings and a matching necklace.

Thurston’s fellow Bachelor Nation stars chimed in with some Legally Blonde one-liners in the comments section. “What like it’s hard?” Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote. “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t,” Rachael Kirkconnell commented.

Wednesday’s event was also attended by Jen Atkin, Morgan Willett, Analyse Talavera, Frankie Jonas and Seraya. Guests enjoyed craft cocktails, hairstyling, spray tans and a piercing bar to get them festival-ready.

Legally Blonde – 2001

Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde

Thurston later updated her more than 883,000 Instagram followers as she hit the road for Coachella, sitting shotgun while boyfriend John Hersey sat in the driver’s seat.

“So, this morning, the boys have already been awake since 6 a.m. This is like Christmas meets festival,” Thurston said in the video on her Instagram Story as her friend Stephan got in the backseat.

Katie Thurston and John

Katie Thurston/Instagram

She and Hersey, 28, celebrated one year since meeting on The Bachelorette last month, when he posted an image of Thurston eliminating him during week two.

“It is mind-boggling to think that it has been exactly 1 year since this evening,” he captioned the photo. “Contrary to what @thekatiethurston says, I’d absolutely have believed I could be right here in this moment. Thank you to all of you who have joined me in this journey this past year. I am so grateful to have been surrounded by such a supportive and positive community. With so many adventures on the horizon, I can’t wait to bring you all along!”

“Sorry to all the bachelor brackets we f—ed up. We owe you one,” Thurston joked in the comments section.

Although she chose Blake Moynes during the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, Thurston began dating Hersey last year after she and Moynes, 31, split.