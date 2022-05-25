Katie Lee Biegel book Groundswell becoming Hallmark movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is set to begin production on a movie adaptation of Katie Lee Biegel’s bestselling debut novel Groundswell. Beigel, a popular Food Network host, will serve as executive producer on the project and will make a cameo appearance.

The movie is set to premiere on the network later this year.

“I am so thrilled to be working with Hallmark to bring my novel Groundswell to the screen,” said Biegel. “This project has been a long time in the making and it’s a dream come true to see my characters brought to life for viewers. I could not be happier!”

“As an award-winning television personality, chef, cookbook writer and bestselling novelist, it seems that there’s nothing Katie Lee Biegel can’t do,” said Elizabeth Yost, SVP Programming at Crown Media Family Networks. “We are so excited to work with her on yet another accomplishment … bringing her wonderful debut novel, Groundswell, to life on screen … and know that viewers will fall in love with this story.”

Groundswell follows an Atlanta chef named Emma who, on the heels of a personal and professional setback, travels to Hawaii where she meets a reclusive surf instructor named Ben whose lessons help her to regain her footing.