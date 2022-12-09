Katie Holmes Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actress and filmmaker Katie Holmes and her recently launched production company, Lafayette Pictures, for representation in all areas.

Holmes is best known for her work in features ranging from Christopher Nolan’s tentpole Batman Begins, to such critically acclaimed art house pictures as Ang Lee’s The Ice Storm and Peter Hedges’ Pieces of April.

Additional credits include STXfilms’ Brahms: The Boy II, the film adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, The Secret, Curtis Hanson’s Wonder Boys, Jason Reitman’s Thank You for Smoking, Sam Raimi’s The Gift, Stephen Gaghan’s Abandon, Doug Liman’s Go, Joel Schumacher’s Phone Booth, Simon Curtis’ Women in Gold, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, Keith Gordon’s The Singing Detective, Forest Whitaker’s First Daughter, Kevin Williamson’s Teaching Mrs. Tingle, David Nutter’s Disturbing Behavior and the Guillermo del Toro-produced thriller, Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark, among other titles.

In television, she is best known as Joey Potter from the hit WBTV series Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons. She returned to television to star opposite Liev Schreiber in Season 3 of Showtime’s hit drama, Ray Donovan, and also portrayed First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the miniseries The Kennedys and The Kennedys After Camelot.

Holmes launched Lafayette Pictures, in partnership with Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Yale Productions, in June. Under the banner, she has written, directed, produced, and starred alongside Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Melissa Leo and Zosia Mamet in the romantic drama Alone Together, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. She just completed her third film, Rare Objects, and is currently developing The Watergate Girl, a limited series that will have her produce and star.

Holmes made her Broadway debut with a limited run of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, starring there opposite John Lithgow, Patrick Wilson and Diane Wiest. The actress also notably starred in the Broadway production Dead Accounts opposite Nobert Leo Butz. She continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and Vision PR.