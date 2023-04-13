Katie Holmes Says Daughter Suri Was ‘Really Visible’ as a Baby, Now Wants to ‘Protect Her’

Katie Homes shares rare comments about her 16-year-old daughter Suri, and why she “really likes to protect” her

Katie Holmes is reflecting on her role as a parent.

The Dawson’s Creek star, 44, covers the April issue of Glamour, where she offers rare comments about her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, and her feelings as a mom.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” says Holmes, who seldom speaks about her daughter in public.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” she adds. “She’s an incredible person.”

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex Tom Cruise, also discusses the role her daughter plays in her films as she reflects on Suri singing the opening credits of her film Alone Together and previously singing on Rare Objects.

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” she reveals.

“But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people,” she says. “And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly.”

“That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart,” she adds.

Last month, Holmes shared in an interview with Variety that Suri has watched her mom’s hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek, and the duo had a “good laugh about it.”

“She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager. I’m not like, ‘You need to watch Mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it,” said Holmes.

“It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this,” she added.

Holmes was 19 when she began her role as Joey Potter on the WB series.

