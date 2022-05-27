Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red-Carpet Debut

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, just made their relationship red carpet official.

The pair kicked off their public debut as a couple at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala held at Spring Studios in New York City on Thursday night. For the occasion Holmes wore a light orange boho-style dress with a mock neck, bishop sleeves, a cinched waist, and a slight ruffle at the hem, paired with diamond drop earrings, black kitten-heel sandals, and a black and gold frame bag. Wooten, on the other hand, went for a simple dark green suit with a black button-down and pocket square.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The couple first sparked rumors they were dating when they were photographed out together in NYC last month spending time with Holmes’s mom. Wooten currently plays bass in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and also recently performed with Carly Rae Jepsen at Coachella. The musician has also been nominated for a Grammy Award and now serves as an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The pair also share some Midwestern roots, as Wooten is a transplant to the city from Chicago, whereas the actor grew up in Toledo. A source confirmed to People that Wooten is “an amazing guy, very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy. He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come.”

Related video: The Peltz-Beckhams have their first red-carpet moment as a married couple

This is Holmes’s first relationship since her breakup with Emilio Vitolo, a pasta empire scion and owner of the popular NYC restaurant Emilio’s Ballato. They were initially linked in early September 2020, when they were spotted on a date at his family’s eatery, but broke up in May 2021. However, an insider confirmed to People at the time that there is “no drama” between them they were just “at very different place in life.” A month after their breakup, the actor also proved that by publicly supporting her ex after his short film, Almost a Year, debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, writing on social media about how proud she was to be a part of it.

Story continues

Katie Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise for six years, announcing their divorce in 2012. She shares her sixteen-year-old daughter, Suri, with the actor. She then went on to date Jamie Foxx for several years before they went their separate ways in 2019.

This post originally ran on Vanity Fair.

Originally Appeared on Glamour