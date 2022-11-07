Kathy Griffin Suspended from Twitter Shortly After Impersonating New CEO Elon Musk: ‘#FreeKathy’

Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year

Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter shortly after she impersonated the social media platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk.

The 62-year-old comedian’s page was suspended Sunday, the same day she changed her account’s name to “Elon Musk” and mocked the Tesla founder, 51, in a tweet.

It is not immediately clear, however, if Griffin’s suspension came as a result of her mockery — or if it will be permanent — though Musk announced that same day that Twitter accounts that impersonate celebrities and other notable figures would be suspended, unless they’re labeled “parody.”

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk wrote in one tweet.

In another, he referenced Twitter’s new $8 monthly subscription service, Twitter Blue, which will allow any Twitter user to easily attain a blue checkmark symbol, something that was previously reserved to verify government accounts and notable figures, such as celebrities, politicians and journalists.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he said, adding in one other follow-up: “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.”

A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Griffin had previously used her “Elon Musk” account Sunday to urge Americans to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday and help secure abortion rights.

“I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right,” the My Life on the D-List star wrote as Musk, NBC News reported.

Griffin then logged into her late mother’s Twitter account after her suspension, where she tweeted, “#FreeKathy.”

She later clarified that she was the one using her mom’s account, stating “she would not mind,” and adding, “Apologize in advance for all the comments you’re gonna have to read about how ugly I am and they’re probably gonna throw you in there too.”

“Oh by the way this is KG. I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account,” Griffin added.

Musk poked fun at Griffin’s suspension on Twitter at one point, tweeting, “Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian.”

Griffin, from her late mother’s account, replied back, “I mean … you stole that joke, you a–hole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG btw.”

Musk then said that Griffin could regain access to her Twitter account, on one condition.

“If she really wants her account back, she can have it,” Musk tweeted, adding in a follow-up, “For $8” — a reference to Twitter Blue’s monthly pricing.

The ordeal between Griffin and Musk came about not long after Valerie Bertinelli changed her name on Twitter to Musk’s as well, to show that the platform’s new verification system is flawed, she said.

“The blue checkmark simply meant your identity was verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you,” Bertinelli, 62, tweeted on Saturday, “That no longer applies. Good luck out there!”

She proceeded to make her point by tweeting hashtags like #VoteBlueToProtectYourRights and retweeting articles about the midterm elections throughout the day under Musk’s name.

The One Day at a Time alum eventually ended her tweeting spree on Sunday, writing, “Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point.”

Musk announced the new verification system after he bought the platform for $44 billion last month, following a legal battle that ensued after he previously backed out of the deal in July.

Twitter rolled out a new update on Saturday for the app, highlighting its new paid verification system, but the company has since decided to delay its rollout until after the midterm elections, per The New York Times.