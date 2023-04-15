Kathy Griffin Has Unique Medical Condition, Asks Fans For Suggestions On Treatment – The Hamden Journal

Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin is claiming she is suffering “complex PTSD” in a TikTok video released earlier this week.

“Let’s talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly,” Griffin said in the video. “You can laugh or whatever, but I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it’s called an extreme case.”

Griffin’s problem dates to her run-in with President Donald Trump, in which she sent out an image of her holding a mockup of his severed head. The subsequent wave of outrage basically torched her career. She was fired from her long-running gig cohosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, and had theater shows canceled. She was also investigated by the Secret Service and put on a “No-Fly” list.

“If any of you know my story, you’ll understand that this really started for me about 5 ½ years ago. Wink,” she said. Griffin claimed she wouldn’t leave her home for months after the Trump photo circulated, saying she suffered “an erasure” in a published op-ed in Newsweek. She admitted she started taking “any prescription pill I could get my hands on.”

A diagnosis of stage 1 lung cancer arrived in 2021.

Several fans chimed in with suggestions for treatment in the TikTok comments, and Griffin said she was consulting with good friend and music/film producer Sia on alternative treatments.