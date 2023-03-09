Kathy Chung will testify about Biden’s classified documents

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s former executive assistant, Kathy Chung, will testify April 4 before the House Oversight Committee about Biden’s handling of classified records while vice president.

Chung — who helped pack up Biden’s office upon his leaving the vice presidency in early 2017 — reportedly has already been interviewed by the Justice Department, which is investigating whether Biden or anyone in his orbit illegally mishandled records.

Chung will be interviewed behind closed doors by panel staff.

Members of Congress serving on the committee also are able to ask questions, with one-hour blocks of queries alternating between Republicans and Democrats.

Special counsel Robert Hur is investigating Biden’s handling of sensitive papers, some of which were stashed next to his classic Corvette in his Wilmington, Del., garage.

The White House hid the initial discovery of classified documents dating to Biden's Senate tenure for more than two months — and then concealed the scope of discoveries.





Some of the documents reportedly were marked “top secret” and pertained to Iran and Ukraine. AFP via Getty Images

Biden’s lawyers say they first found classified documents on Nov. 2 while clearing out his former office at the Penn Biden Center near Capitol Hill in Washington.

Some of them reportedly were marked “top secret” and pertained to Iran and Ukraine.

The discovery — just six days before the midterm elections — was concealed from the public, despite the fact that former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of records was a major election issue following an Aug. 8 FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Additional classified documents were found on Dec. 20 at Biden’s Wilmington garage, followed by a series of additional discoveries at the home — including by the FBI, which also searched Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del., vacation home and left with notes written by the president.

Classified documents were found at President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home. WPVI

President Biden acknowledged that some classified records were found next to his car. Joe Biden/YouTube



The Justice Department located six documents at the Delaware home. AP



Advertisement

Biden in September 2022 slammed Trump as “irresponsible” for retaining classified documents at his Florida compound, which is guarded by Secret Service.

By contrast, Biden enjoyed no such protection at his Wilmington home and DC office following his vice presidency.

Biden has sought to downplay the controversy, telling PBS in an interview last month: “The best of my knowledge, the kind of things they picked up are things that — from 1974, stray papers.“

At other points, Biden has lashed out at reporters for asking about the controversy.





Classified documents were also found at the Penn Biden Center. AFP via Getty Images

“There is no there there,” Biden told reporters during a trip to California on Jan. 19.

Biden first publicly acknowledged the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center at a Jan. 10 press conference in Mexico City — but only after CBS News broke the story on Jan. 9.

In his initial remarks, Biden didn’t say that a second cache of classified documents had been found in his Wilmington garage and gave the impression only one set of records was located.





In September, President Biden slammed former President Donald Trump as “irresponsible” for retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. AP

Biden proceeded to acknowledge on Jan. 12 that some classified records were found next to his car, but denied he was reckless with the nation’s secrets.

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Biden said.

Although the White House said at the time that searches for records were complete, additional documents were found by Biden’s lawyers.

An FBI search found six more items with classification markings.

First son Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for possible tax fraud, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying, frequently visited the Wilmington home, according to records from his former laptop, and listed the home as his own residence on a 2018 background check form.