Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome Second Baby Together: ‘Beyond Blessed and Grateful’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s newest addition has arrived!

The couple revealed on Sunday that they welcomed their second baby together, who was born on Saturday.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful,” they wrote in separate Instagram posts.

Chris and Katherine are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, while Pratt is dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in December that Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, who tied the knot in June 2019, had another baby on the way. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla, in Aug. 2020.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Chris and Katherine are “ecstatic” about welcoming baby No. 2 to their family. “They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed,” the insider said.

The source said that Katherine “loves being a mom,” adding: “Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on.”

In December, Katherine appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where she opened up to host Janine Rubenstein about the “blessed” experience of motherhood.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it,” she shared. “And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she’s just the best.”