Katherine Ryan’s eight-month old son already potty trained

Katherine Ryan said her son Fred is already potty trained. (Instagram/Katherine Ryan)

Katherine Ryan has told fans she has potty trained her eight-month-old son Fred already, repeating the techniques she used with her daughter Violet.

The 38-year-old comedian gave birth to Fred, who she shares with partner Bobby Kootstra, last year and said she has already got to the point where nappies are almost a thing of the past.

She told fans via her Instagram Stories: “I hate to even write this because I know I’ll get backlash but for those who know about my potty training ethos and success with baby Violet.

“Fred reliably wees on the potty at under eight months and we can count the amount of 2022 soiled nappies on one hand.”

The comic used a similar strategy with her first child Violet, who is now 12 years old, and was pleased to see the same approach pay off again.

Ryan added: “I didn’t know whether it would work with Fred. It does. Potty train babies before they learn to go in nappies!!! They can do it!”

She previously explained that, while Violet wore nappies as a newborn, she would put her on the potty when she could tell that she needed to use it.

Ryan told NME: “I’d whip her onto the potty as quickly as possible, then celebrate after she’d been. In addition, she’d be rewarded with about an hour of nappyless nudity. Bliss.”

Katherine Ryan welcomed her second child last year. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ryan entered into a civil partnership with Kootstra in 2019 after reconnecting with her childhood sweetheart while she was filming an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? in Canada.

The star recently revealed that she regrets her breast implants and would like to have them removed, after finding them aspirational as a teenager.

She said: “The only thing that’s preventing me from getting them out now is finding the time. I was pregnant for 18 months and now I’m breastfeeding.

“But now I think they were such an emblem of the noughties — they’re like a lower-back tattoo.”

