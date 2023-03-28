Katherine Koonce ran toward Nashville school shooter before death

The headmaster of the Nashville Christian academy slain in Monday’s massacre reportedly “headed straight for” the school shooter before she was gunned down, a city councilman said.

Katherine Koonce was in the middle of a Zoom meeting when gunshots rang out shortly after 10 a.m. at The Covenant elementary school, Nashville City Councilman Russ Pulley told Fox News.

The 60-year-old headmaster, who was among six victims killed by shooter Audrey Hale, immediately jumped into action to help protect her young students, Pulley said.

“It is my understanding from a witness at the school, that Katherine Koonce was on a Zoom call when she heard the first shot.

She immediately ended the call, got up, and headed straight for the shooter,” Pulley reportedly said.

“She did what principals and headmasters do; she protected her children,” Pulley, an ex-FBI agent, told Fox News.





Katherine Koonce was one of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting. Covenant School

Pulley did not have details about any confrontation that might’ve happened between Hale, 28, and Koonce.

But Metro Nashville police chief John Drake said during a Tuesday press conference he is “sure” there was a confrontation because of the “way she was lying in the hallway.”

Follow The Post’s coverage of the school shooting in Nashville

“It’s very possible the head of the school could have done that, I can’t confirm that one way or another,” Drake said when asked if Koonce approached the shooter. “I do know she was in the hallway by herself. There was a confrontation I’m sure.”

Leading up to the school shooting, Koonce prepared The Covenant School by “seeking advanced level active shooter training” that “saved countless lives” during Monday’s mayhem, Pulley said.





A family gathers to pay respects at an entry to Covenant School on March 28. AP





Koonce was the headmaster at The Covenant School. Facebook/Katherine Koonce

Hale shot victims at random, though she targeted the private Christian school, police said.

Other victims were custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and 9-year-old students Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.