Katharine McPhee was a clue on Jeopardy but says even she wouldn’t have gotten the answer right

Jeopardy‘s writers managed to stump pretty much everyone with a recent clue — even one of the clue’s subjects.

Katharine McPhee posted a clip from the quiz show’s latest episode on Instagram Thursday night, featuring a hint that included a reference to the Smash actress.

The $2,000 clue in the category “Before and After TV” read: “Spooky HBO show with references to H.P.’s works, with Katharine McPhee along as the singing nanny.”

All three contestants — including super-champion Amy Schneider — failed to come up with the correct response, “What is Lovecraft Country Comfort?”

Other responses in the category included Modern Family Feud and Orange Is the New Blackadder, adding a TV-centric twist to the classic Jeopardy category “Before and After.”

But the competitors needn’t feel too bad: In her Instagram post sharing the clip, McPhee admitted that even she didn’t know the answer, writing, “I wouldn’t have even gotten this,” and adding, “Definitely would have missed this one” in her Instagram story.

McPhee starred as a country singer-turned-nanny in the Netflix series Country Comfort last year, but the streamer canceled it after a single season. (How soon we forget.)

Still, missing the clue didn’t derail Schneider, who scored her 37th straight Jeopardy victory by the episode’s end. She is poised to tie Matt Amodio for the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history on Friday’s episode, and is only $265,401 away from breaking his third-place monetary record of $1,518,601.

James Holzhauer and current Jeopardy host Ken Jennings remain in the top two spots for total winnings, with Jennings still holding the longest winning streak with 74 victories.

