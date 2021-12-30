Katharine McPhee Responds to ‘Haters’ After Husband David Foster Remarks on Her Post-Baby Body in Bikini

katharine mcphee

katharine mcphee/instagram

Katharine McPhee is shutting down her online critics.

On Tuesday, the Country Comfort star’s husband David Foster shared a photo of the mom of one on Instagram. In the snap, the actress, 37, lounges in the grass in a black bikini.

“what baby!” Foster, 72, captioned the shot, presumably referencing his wife’s post-baby figure she gave birth to their son, Rennie David, earlier this year.

After some social media users criticized his comment on the photo, McPhee came to her husband’s defense on Wednesday in a post of her own.

“I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do,” she wrote alongside of another photo of her in a bathing suit.

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Shares First Photos of Son’s Face as Husband David Calls Her a ‘Hot Mom’

She continued, “I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on.”

“Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot,'” she concluded. “I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate 🤣 byyeeee.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Story continues

McPhee and Foster welcomed Rennie in February after tying the knot in June 2019.

The actress said in March that her “biggest challenge” while carrying Rennie was the fear that her past struggles with disordered eating and bulimia would return as her shape grew. That gave McPhee a “healthy love-hate relationship with pregnancy,” she told E! News.

“I think that I struggled a little bit with the getting bigger part,” she told the outlet.

After Rennie’s birth, though, McPhee found that her mindset completely flipped.

“What I didn’t expect was to have the baby and then be so at peace with my body,” she said. “I had this, wow, like this huge appreciation of what my body had just done and given me that I wish that I’d given myself a little bit more of that grace through the pregnancy.”

katharine mcphee

katharine mcphee/instagram Katharine McPhee with son Rennie

And in the months since, McPhee said she hasn’t had any desire to push herself to lose weight.

“I actually had this huge gift where I felt zero pressure to kind of get back to a certain standard,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Wow, this is such a moment in time to enjoy a new baby and give thanks to this incredible body that just did something so spectacular, like truly a miracle.'”

“I’m so much happier, so much more peaceful,” she continued. “And actually, the extra weight that I gained while I was pregnant has just sort of fallen off naturally. I never had to torture myself to do any of those things.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Shares Rare Photo of Husband David Foster and Baby Rennie, 6 Months: ‘My Boys’

Meanwhile, Foster is no stranger to showering his wife with compliments on social media.

In September, the Grammy winning musician called her a “hot mom” in the comments of an Instagram post after she shared a series of photos from a recent family trip to Canada, including two snapshots of herself holding baby Rennie.

In one of the photos, McPhee is holding Rennie as she waves at the camera from a trail in a sunny garden. Another photo showed the Smash star giving Rennie a big smooch on the cheek in front of a body of water.

“HOT MOM!!!!! 🔥,” Foster commented on the post.

Regardless of other people’s opinions, the American Idol alum said in April that being a mom is the “greatest job” she will ever have.

“He’s such a good little baby and I’m so in love,” she told Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.