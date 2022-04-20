Katharine McPhee Foster’s wet T-shirt photo shoot has an important message

Katharine McPhee Foster knows how to use fashion for change.

The singer and activist, 38, teamed up with Mindd Bra, an environmentally conscious lingerie company, to spread the message of ocean preservation leading up to Earth Day on April 22.

“Happy (almost) Earth Day!” the singer wrote alongside a sexy image of herself taking a dip in the ocean in a wet white T-shirt and briefs, revealing black undergarments underneath. “I love that each year, this day is meant to remind us that we should all try & do our part to take better care of the planet that generations to come will inhabit. Like our kids!”

She continued, “While several environmental causes are important to me, I’m probably the most passionate about ocean conservation, which is why I’m super excited to share that I’ve teamed up with my family at @minddbra to launch our Oceana Collection, featuring MINDD bras.”

Foster noted that 10% of sales from MINDD’s collection will be donated directly to Oceana, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and restoring the world’s oceans that is “near and dear” to her heart.

“These photos… remind me how grateful I am to be working with a female-founded bra company that is deeply committed to sustainability,” she added. “I’m so grateful to organizations like @Oceana for everything they do to preserve it.”

The image and positive message welcomed a wave of support from her followers.

“You’re beyond perfect and I’m here for it! love the look!” one fan wrote.

“Ohh my Gorgeousness!!! Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the floor,” another added.

Of course, Foster is no stranger to using her platform to elevate issues that are important to her. Aside from environmental issues, she’s also a mental health advocate.

Earlier this year, she opened up about struggling with her body image.

In a conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt on her Instagram Live show BDA, the American Idol alum spoke about dealing with her changing figure prior to giving birth to her son Rennie with her music producer husband David Foster in October 2021. Katharine, who has been open about her battle with eating disorders, explained, “Even though you know your body is going to change, and you expect that, if you’re someone who has control issues with your body … psychologically, it just does something different,” she admitted. “It played with my mind a little bit.”

In the same interview, she also shared how difficult it was during her first trimester, as she was afraid she would gain excessive weight.

“I was losing control and I was going back to this old disordered version of myself, which was upsetting because I just wanted to enjoy my baby,” she said. “I actually called my old psychiatrist, from when I was in a program in my early 20s, and he came and sat with me, and said, ‘What’s going on?’”

“The way I was able to overcome disordered behavior in terms of food, was not obsessing, and letting my body tell me what was needed,” she added. “Not being like, ‘It has to be oatmeal in the morning, four ounces of protein,’ because that makes me crazy.”

