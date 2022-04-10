Kate Winslet To Join ‘I Am’, Taking Next Lead In Female-Led TV Drama – The Hamden Journal

Kate Winslet will star in the first feature-length episode of I Am, Channel 4’s award-winning female-led drama anthology series.

The Oscar winner will appear with her daughter Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth, with filming set to start at the end of April. As with both previous series, three each new episodes will be named after its lead character, with further cast and narrative details to follow.

Created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape), the stories for each film have been developed in a creative partnership with the leading actors, with semi-improvised dialogue. The series of distinctive single films explores the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal.

The series has built on its strong debut in 2019 when it debuted as Channel 4’s most successful new 10pm drama in six years. The cast for the first series included Vicky McClure (I Am Nicola), Gemma Chan (I Am Hannah) and Samantha Morton (I Am Kirsty) who was BAFTA-nominated for her performance.

Series 2 starred Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), also BAFTA-nominated for I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright (Black Panther, Top Boy) for I Am Danielle and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) in I Am Maria.

Savage said: “It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series of I Am for Channel 4. Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can’t wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together.”

Winslet, who has enjoyed critical acclaim on television (Mare of Easttown, Mildred Pierce) as well as the big screen (The Reader, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), said: “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”

I Am is produced by Me+You Productions. Executive Producers are Richard Yee and Dominic Savage, with Caroline Hollick and Gemma Boswell from Channel 4 overseeing. The series is produced by Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams. I Am is co-funded by Sky Studios and international sales are handled by NBCU Global Distribution.