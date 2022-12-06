Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become ‘Calmer’ Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years – The Hamden Journal

The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held at Leicester Square in London where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to The Hamden Journal about their work on the much-anticipated sequel.

Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.”

“He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,” she said during the premiere. “If something doesn’t work, he’ll say, ‘OK, let’s do something else.’ And so, that sense of collaboration was amazing and actually, I think probably more so than I had anticipated.”

Winslet added that “everyone was very open and fluid” during the process of filming. It’s been 25 years since Titanic was released in theaters and looking back at her experience from then and now, Winslet said that Cameron is now “calmer and chill” now that he is a parent.

Cameron opened up about why it took 13 years to get an Avatar sequel.

“First of all, I was doing deep ocean expeditions for a few years. Then we got serious about doing Avatar, we wrote four scripts — that took a couple of years,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is kind of front-load the whole process so that we can drop them into the marketplace a couple of years apart so that once we’re back, we’re back to say.”

Sam Worthington talked about staying in the water between takes while filming the Avatar sequel.

Sigourney Weaver said it “was such an adventure” filming Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“It was just joyous to play someone as complex and just a great adventure to learn the free diving and all the other things — knife fighting — and all this stuff that we got to learn,” she said.

Producer Jon Landau teased that he is working on a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel that he “would like to circle back” to.

Andy Serkis revealed he’s “right in the middle of making Animal Farm.”

Stephen Lang talked about how his character has changed from the last time viewers saw him adding that Miles Quaritch’s “constitution is not quite as doctrinaired and straight-ahead as it used to be.”