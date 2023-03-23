“Kate Winslet Is A Treasure,” Says HBO Boss Casey Bloys – Series Mania – The Hamden Journal

Casey Bloys wants Kate Winslet to be venerated in the States.

During a closing keynote session here in Lille, France at Series Mania, HBO and HBO Max Chairman and CEO Bloys told delegates he had recently visited London, where Winslet is filming the Stephen Friars-directed series The Palace (WT).

“If the U.S. could make her a national treasure I would like to do that,” he said, to laughs and applause in the room. “I think she’s great and the dailies I’ve seen of the show are fantastic.”

In February, HBO released a first look of Mare of Easttown star Winslet in The Palace, which tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

Bloys delved deep into his slate, pointing to new seasons of House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and True Detective along with Colin Farrell-starring series The Penguin.

He also revealed how HBO domestic is now trying to work closer with its international counterparts on programing following the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery last year.

“At HBO the domestic and international operations were very separate and didn’t have a lot of contact regarding program making. Gerhard [Zeiler, Warner Bros Discovery President of International] and I and our teams are trying to be very coordinated and look at the programming investment across the globe as one team. Where are we putting our bets and on what shows?

“I think you come out with a better result that way. Obviously, the best case is something like a Squid Game – produced solely as a local original that breaks out. You can’t engineer any hit show but to then say, ‘let’s make something that works in this market but then travels’ is very hard to do.