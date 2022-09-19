Kate Winslet hospitalized after suffering fall while shooting Lee movie

Kate Winslet is doing well and will be returning to work after suffering a spill on the set of her new movie.

The Oscar winner is in Croatia shooting Lee, the historical drama in which Winslet plays photographer Lee Miller. She was taken to a nearby hospital for examination after a fall but did not seem to sustain any serious injuries, a rep for the star confirmed to EW.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” Winslet’s rep said in a statement. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Winslet has been officially linked to the titular role in Lee since 2020, though rumblings of her involvement preceded that announcement. Miller began her career as a model for American Vogue before ultimately breaking into photography and becoming British Vogue‘s war correspondent.

The drama takes inspiration from Antony Penrose’s biography The Lives of Lee Miller. (Penrose is Miller’s son with second husband Roland Penrose.) Oscar nominee Ellen Kuras, who worked with Winslet as a cinematographer on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and A Little Chaos, directs Lee. Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O’Connor also star.

“This is absolutely not a biopic,” Winslet told Deadline in 2021. “What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life. It was the period from 1938 to 1948 that took her right through the war. I’m surprised that a film has never been made about this incredible woman. She has been misunderstood and so often viewed through the lens of a man. What she did, as a female photographer on the front lines during World War II, [was educate] people on what actually happened during the war. Lee was the woman who was documenting war for women, through women’s eyes, for a women’s magazine.”

