Kate Winslet Hospitalized After Falling On The Set Of Movie ‘Lee’ – The Hamden Journal

Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming LEE in Croatia. The Oscar-winning actor fell while on the set of the movie and a rep for the star is offering an update on her health condition.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” read the statement shared to The Hamden Journal.

Winslet has been attached to star in the film Lee since 2015, a feature that would have the actor portraying the World War II correspondent Lee Miller. The historical drama about the Vogue cover model turned photographer is directed by Ellen Kuras and also stars Mario Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Conner.

The famous Miller chronicled the war on the allied front lines and exposed all the atrocities Hitler’s Nazi Germany committed against the Jewish community.

“This is absolutely not a biopic,” Winslet told The Hamden Journal about the project in 2021. “To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”