Kate Walsh Returning To Grey’s Anatomy – The Hamden Journal

The doctor is back in: Kate Walsh announced via social media that she’s donning the scrubs again as Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy. She’ll appear in the May 5 episode.

ABC isn’t spoiling details of her return, sadly.

When season 18 began, ABC announced that Walsh was set to appear in multiple episodes. (She’s been keeping her fans updated via her IG and TikTok accounts). Her character, is a gynecological and neonatal surgeon and, as MerDer fans know, she was once married to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). She first appeared on Grey’s in the Season 1 finale as McDreamy’s estranged wife.

She last appeared on the ABC drama in October.