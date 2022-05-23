Kate Moss will testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

Model Kate Moss will take the stand Wednesday in Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation trial against Amber Heard, The Post has exclusively learned.

Depp’s lawyers were spotted fist-pumping a few weeks back when Heard suddenly brought up Moss during her testimony, saying she had heard a rumor that Depp pushed the British model down a flight of stairs.

“Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny’s that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” a source close to Depp told The Post at the time.

Kate Moss will testify via live video link and be called by Johnny Depp’s team.
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in 1994.
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp dated between 1994 and 1997.
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss.
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in 1995.
Amber Heard.
Amber Heard brought up Kate Moss during her testimony.
Johnny Depp.
Johnny Depp’s lawyers were spotted fist-pumping at Amber Heard’s mention of Kate Moss.
Moss, 48, was in a relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1997.

She will testify via live video link and be called by Depp’s team, our sources say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.