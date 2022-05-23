Kate Moss will testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

Model Kate Moss will take the stand Wednesday in Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation trial against Amber Heard, The Post has exclusively learned.
Depp’s lawyers were spotted fist-pumping a few weeks back when Heard suddenly brought up Moss during her testimony, saying she had heard a rumor that Depp pushed the British model down a flight of stairs.
“Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny’s that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” a source close to Depp told The Post at the time.
Moss, 48, was in a relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1997.
She will testify via live video link and be called by Depp’s team, our sources say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.