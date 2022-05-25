Kate Moss testifies in Depp-Heard trial, denies being pushed down stairs

Reuters Videos

Kate Moss testifies in support of Johnny Depp

STORY: British model Kate Moss briefly took the witness stand in the defamation battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Wednesday as his attorneys tried to convince a jury that Heard was the abuser in their relationship.The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, is suing Heard in Virginia for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her claims were a “hoax.”Depp’s attorneys called Moss as a rebuttal witness after Heard had testified about a time she feared Depp would push her sister down a staircase. Heard said she recalled “rumors” of Depp pushing Moss down a flight of stairs and she slapped Depp to stop him from harming her sister.