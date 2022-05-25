Kate Moss Counters Stairs Incident – The Hamden Journal

Kate Moss gave very brief testimony at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, denying that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s.

Instead. Moss said that Depp came to her aid.

She said that they had been staying at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and, during a rainstorm, “As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I was in pain.” She said that Depp came to her aid and carried her back to the room.

“He never pushed me kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs,” she said.

Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998, she said. Depp’s legal team called her as a witness after Heard, in her testimony, recalled that during one of their arguments, she thought about Kate Moss and feared that her then-husband would try to throw her sister Whitney down a staircase.

Heard’s mention of Moss opened an avenue for Depp’s team to call the supermodel, who was not originally listed as a witness.

Heard’s team chose not to cross examine Moss, meaning her testimony was just a few minutes long.