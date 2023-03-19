Kate Middleton stars in a new family portrait with her 3 kids for U.K. Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton (pictured with her children last year) is celebrating Mother’s Day in the U.K. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Kate Middleton is marking her first Mother’s Day — which falls in March in the United Kingdom — as the Princess of Wales.

On Sunday the royal shared two new family photos taken by photographer Matt Porteous. In the first, Middleton, 41, perches in a tree alongside children Louis, 4, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, who are all decked out in summery, coordinating outfits. The second image sees the mother of three — wearing a white eyelet blouse paired with jeans, her hair worn loose and wavy — playfully carrying her youngest child, Louis.

“Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account captioned the images, which do not feature Middleton’s husband, Prince William.

The Mother’s Day celebration is the royal family’s first since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last summer. It also comes as Netflix series The Crown at last turns its attention to the younger royals. Last week actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who have been cast as a young William and Kate for the show’s sixth season, were seen filming in St. Andrews, Scotland, where the couple first met while attending university.

The couple’s three children are expected to make an appearance during the coronation procession for their grandfather King Charles on May 6, the Times has reported.