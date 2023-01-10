Kate Middleton ‘appalled’ over Prince Harry ‘dragging her name through dirt’

It’s going to take a lot more than an olive branch to fix this.

Prince Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is reportedly “appalled” over the endless revelations the Duke of Sussex has detailed in his new memoir, “Spare.”

The 38-year-old left no stone unturned as he lifted the veil on private conversations he’s had with just about every member of the royal family, including Princess Kate.

“Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” a source told Us Weekly of the Princess of Wales’s reaction to the bombshell book.

“She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Among the myriad of pearl-clutching moments in the memoir, Harry divulges a fair amount about Kate’s relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry gave his side of the infamous dress-fitting fallout between Meghan and Kate, which reportedly had the “Suits” star “sobbing on the floor.”

The Duke revealed text messages sent back and forth between His and William’s wives amid a disagreement over a bridesmaids’ dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.

Harry also recalled a time when Kate reluctantly lent Meghan her lip gloss and was “taken aback” by her asking to borrow it. The 38-year-old said the Princess of Wales “grimaced” when Meghan squeezed the tube on her finger and applied it to her lips.

The Duke of Sussex has sensationally broken royal protocol by releasing the tell-all memoir. AP

Elsewhere, the exiled royal admitted to having a lot of hope in the idea that William and Kate would get along with whomever he would end up with.

“I thought the four of us would, you know, bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as a third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also I guess, slightly awkward at times as well,” he writes.

“I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get – or to become – to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had, you know, a very successful career.”

Harry’s book revealed never-before-heard details about Princess Kate and her feud with Meghan Markle.

Harry said stereotyping caused a “bit of a barrier” when Meghan met the pair.

“There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well at the beginning,” he writes.

When asked to clarify, Harry adds of Meghan, “Well, American actress, divorced, biracial, there’s all different parts to that and what that can mean if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living life, then there is a tendency where you could end up living in a tabloid bubble than actual reality.”

Harry said stereotyping caused a “bit of a barrier” when Meghan met William and Kate. Getty Images

Elsewhere in the memoir, Harry claimed that William and Kate “howled with laughter” when he told them he was thinking of wearing a Nazi costume to a party in 2005.

Harry was 20 years old when the Sun newspaper published a front-page photo of him dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”