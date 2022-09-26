Kate McKinnon Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: As she is charting her post-Saturday Night Live career path, Kate McKinnon is making a representation change. The Emmy winner has moved to CAA, which will rep her in all areas except touring. McKinnon had been at UTA for the past eight years, having followed her agent Fred Hashagen there from Paradigm.

McKinnon in May wrapped an 11-season run on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which earned her two Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a total of 10 nominations, nine of them in the supporting comedy category. Her roster of memorable characters on the show included Colleen Rafferty, Olya Povlatsky, and Sheila Sovage, as well as impressions, ranging from Hilary Clinton and Dr. Fauci to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She recently starred as Carole Baskin in the Peacock limited series Joe v. Carole and voiced a character in DC League of Super-Pets. Her feature credits also include Jay Roach’s Bombshell, alongside Robbie; Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters and Danny Boyle’s Yesterday. She will next be seen opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

McKinnon continues to be managed by Brian Steinberg at Artists First and repped by attorney Melissa Fox at Hansen Jacobson Teller.