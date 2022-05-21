Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney Leaving Saturday Night Live : Report

Aidy Bryant attends the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); Kate McKinnon attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images); Kyle Mooney is seen leaving the ‘Brigsby Bear’ Philadelphia Screening at Ritz Five on July 10, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Saturday Night Live saw a swift exodus of mainstay cast members ahead of its season 47 finale, according to reports.

Following news of eight-season cast member Pete Davidson’s exit on Friday, Deadline has reported that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also departing NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show.

A representative from NBC did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

McKinnon, 38, and Bryant, 35, both joined the show in 2012.

Since then, McKinnon has won two Emmys for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and netted an additional six nods in that category, as well as a 2014 music and lyrics nomination for the song “Home for the Holiday (Twin Bed).”

“Lil Baby Aidy,” as Bryant is affectionately known, was nominated twice in the same category as McKinnon and shared the “Twin Bed” nomination with her alongside SNL behind-the-scenes players Eli Brueggemann, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. During her tenure on SNL, she also found success — and another Emmy nomination — in her starring role on Hulu’s Shrill, which she also created and wrote.

Mooney, 37, joined the show in 2013 and has been best known for his absurdist digital short collaborations with former costar Beck Bennett, whose departure from the show was confirmed last September.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Selena Gomez, Post Malone Episode 1825 — Pictured: (l-r) Cecily Strong and Kyle Mooney during the Trial Witness Cold Open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne is hosting this weekend’s SNL, with Japanese Breakfast taking the stage at Studio 8H as the musical guest.

In the most recent promo for the episode, McKinnon and record-breaking SNL cast member Kenan Thompson roasted Lyonne, 43, for her “iconic voice.”

“Your voice is amazing,” noted Thompson, 44. “You sound like if sandpaper could talk.”

Quipped McKinnon, “You sound like every secretary in a Monsters Inc. movie.”

Saturday Night Live‘s season 47 finale airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.