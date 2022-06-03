Kate Hudson and Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Reunite to Celebrate Son Ryder’s High School Graduation

Kate Hudson/Instagram Chris Robinson (L) and Kate Hudson with son Ryder

Ryder Robinson is a high-school graduate!

Kate Hudson shared a pair of photos to Instagram on Thursday night to mark her oldest child’s academic milestone — the first featuring herself posing with Ryder, 18, plus her two younger children: son Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 10, and daughter Rani Rose, 3½.

In the second snapshot, a proud-looking Hudson, 43, and reunited with Ryder’s dad Chris Robinson, the former pair standing on either side of the new graduate as he held his diploma.

“Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!” the actress began her heartfelt caption.

“@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter,” she continued.

Hudson concluded, “Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫”

Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudson (L) with sons Ryder (top left) and Bing, plus daughter Rani

Ryder is Hudson’s only child with Robinson, 55, whom she was married to for more than five years before they separated in 2006. The Almost Famous actress shares son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In March 2019, Hudson said on the podcast Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser of co-parenting with the three fathers of her children, “As much as I would say I don’t recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing.”

She also revealed her tricks for maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship — including communication, self-sufficiency and always putting the kids first.

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship,” Hudson said. “It’s just a different kind of relationship.”

She added, “You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

That same year, the actress and Fabletics co-founder stopped by the Rachael Ray show, where she chatted with the host about how while she wasn’t necessarily in a rush for her three kids to grow up, she didn’t mind the speed at which it was happening.

“People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t,’ actually. I’m having a blast. I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!” said Hudson of Ryder.

“He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you,’ ” she continued. “And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”