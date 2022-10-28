Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the ‘Toughest Test of Their Lives’ in Boot Camp Reality Series

Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits.

In a sneak peek of Fox’s new reality show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

“I don‘t care how rich or famous they are,” says Directing Staff (DS) agent Mark “Billy” Billingham in the new clip for the boot camp reality series. “They’ve entered our world, and they will play by our rules.”

Besides reality star Gosselin, Zoey 101 alum Spears and The Spice Girls’ Mel B, the cast is comprised of Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, NBA player Dwight Howard and former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Also starring on the series is 7th Heaven actress Beverley Mitchell, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, former professional soccer player Carli Lloyd, famed pastor and R&B star Montell Jordan, former MLB player Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, former NFL star Danny Amendola and celebrity chef Tyler Florence.

Competitors must last ten days without quitting, while being subjected to ropes courses hundreds of feet above the ground, diving from helicopters and being trapped inside a car that becomes submerged underwater, among other challenges that simulate ones from real-life special forces trainings.

In the trailer, Spears can be seen falling from a helicopter into the ocean, while Moore weaves through a driving course full of explosions.

“I want to do this so bad,” says a teary-eyed Gosselin, who is known for her reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Spears is later shown in the clip also crying as says she wants to “feel worth something.”

Mitchell gets emotional at another point, telling cameras, “It’s facing all of my worst fears here,” and Moore echoes her sentiments by revealing, “I want to show my daughter what’s possible.”

“I think you grow when you’re uncomfortable,” adds Brown during another confessional.

While the celebrities attempt to make it through the grueling challenges, the other DS agents don’t appear to be letting up on their high expectations.

“We sweat more in training so we bleed less in combat,” says one agent as another reminds the group, “You’ll be a changed person — for damn sure, you’ll be a better person.”

According to a release for the show, there will be no votes or eliminations when it comes to who continues each week, as the selection for the Special Forces will be determined by DS agents Billingham, Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke.

The release also specifies that the recruits can give up “on their own accord” if things get too tough or if they get injured.

The only other way out? “If you should die, that is nature’s way of saying you’ve failed,” Billingham says in the new clip.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will debut with a two-hour premiere event on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.