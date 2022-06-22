Kate Bush says ‘Running Up That Hill’ resurgence is ‘extraordinary’ in rare interview

Kate Bush is delighted a new generation are discovering her music through Stranger Things. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kate Bush has admitted she is shocked and excited to be discovered by young people thanks to the recent chart success of “Running Up That Hill.”

The 63-year-old singer’s 1985 hit has climbed back to the top of the charts after being featured in popular Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things. Bush has given a rare interview to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour as a result.

“It’s just extraordinary,” the British singer shared. “I mean it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Kate Bush, pictured in 1979, is fiercely private. (Photo: Getty Images)

She added: “What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me and I love that.

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

In the fourth series of ’80s-set Stranger Things, currently airing on Netflix, Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, listens to the song on her Walkman in an attempt to ground herself to the real world.

Bush said: “I thought what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way, as a kind of talisman almost. … I think it’s very touching, actually.”

She added she wants new fans to “take from it what they want.”

Famously private Bush — also known for hits “Babooshka” and “Don’t Give Up” — released her last album, 50 Words For Snow, in 2011.

In 2014 she performed a 22-date residency at London’s Hammersmith Apollo theater. It was her first series of live shows since her debut tour in 1979. Tickets sold out within 15 minutes.