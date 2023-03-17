Kate Bosworth Settles Her Divorce Amid Justin Long Engagement Rumors

Mega

Actress Kate Bosworth is settling her divorce amid rumors that she recently became engaged to actor Justin Long.

The “Remember the Titans” actress, born Catherine Anne Bosworth, was previously married to film director and writer Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021. In new court documents, obtained by The Blast, the former couple is finally settling the terms of their divorce.

Kate Bosworth Won’t Pay Spousal Support To Michael Polish

As previously reported by The Blast, the “Blue Crush” actress was adamant that she wasn’t going to pay child support to her ex-husband and it seems she won’t, according to new court documents obtained by The Blast on Friday.

The “Beyond the Sea” actress will get to keep all of her intellectual property, and they both will maintain their separate properties in Montana, while Bosworth will also maintain her property in Pasadena, California.

Interstingly, Kate will have custody of the former couple’s horse, Rombi.

Kate Bosworth To Ex-Husband: You Can Keep The Motorcycles!

Bosworth will get to keep her Audi while Polish will maintain possession of his Jeep Wrangler and several motorcycles. The couple first started dating in 2011 when he directed her in “Big Sur.” They announced their engagement a year later and were married on August 31, 2013, in Montana.

On August 2021, the couple announced that they had separated citing irreconcilable differences. Although Bosworth and Polish had no children together, she was the stepmother to Jasper, Polish’s daughter from a previous marriage. Polish had previously been married to Jo Strettell from 1998 to 2004.

Kate Bosworth And Justin Long Spark Engagement Rumors At 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Rumors that the “Straw Dogs” actress and the “Accepted” actor were dating first began last March when they were spotted getting cozy together in Los Angeles. The couple was later photographed packing on the PDA in Hawaii and holding hands while walking along the streets of New York City together.

Although the couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their PDA on social media, the two recently sparked rumors that they were engaged after they were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

The couple seemed very much in love as the couple posed with their arms around each other, smiling broadly for the cameras. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Bosworth had a ring on her finger, although she did not confirm whether or not it was actually an engagement ring and reps for the couple have no returned requests for comment.

However, fans are hopeful that the pair will tie the knot in the near future. In January, Bosworth celebrated her 40th birthday and the “He’s Just Not That Into You” actor wrote a lengthy tribute to his beloved, describing in detail everything that he loved about her.

Justin Long Calls Bosworth The ‘Best Part Of My Day, Every Day’

The actor wrote a lengthy tribute to Kate Bosworth for her 40th birthday, beginning the tribute by calling her the “best part of my day, every day – even when we’re not together.”

“She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind,” he gushed. “She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal.”

Justin went on to say, “She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better – all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets, and Chinese food.”

“She strives to be better but she’s the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She is so generous she makes my parents slightly uncomfortable around the holidays (she also makes the best cookies),” he added.

“She is the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen. She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn’t. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile,” he continued. “She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest – because she is all those things.”

“She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday, HANSAAAY,” he concluded. Close friend Aaron Paul wrote, “My god I love this love story. Love to you both my friends. So d— happy you found each other.”