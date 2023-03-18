Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish Finalize Divorce More Than 2 Years After Split: Details

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It’s officially over. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The agreement for Bosworth, 40, and Polish’s divorce was entered on Wednesday, March 15.

​Per legal documents obtained by Us, the former couple have waived spousal support and have agreed to divide all assets. Bosworth will keep her property in Montana and a Pasadena home — as well as her 401K plan, 2020 Audi and bank accounts under her name.

Polish, 52, for his part, remains in possession of a Montana property that is located right next door to his ex-wife’s house. He is also keeping his artwork, jewelry and vehicles, which include multiple motorcycles and a Jeep.

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth. RCF/MEGA

The Blue Crush star previously filed to make her split from the screenwriter official in July 2022.

Bosworth announced their decision to part ways nearly one year prior, writing via Instagram in August 2021, “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”

The model and Polish began dating in 2011 and tied the knot two years later. Following their nuptials, Bosworth became a stepmother to Polish’s daughter Jasper, 25, whom he shares with makeup artist Jo Strettell.

Bosworth has since moved on with Justin Long after they met working together in the 2021 movie House of Darkness. Us confirmed in January 2022 that the twosome were officially dating amid romance rumors.

“They’ve been dating for a few months now. They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that they are “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

The actress later gushed about how her boyfriend, 44, brought her “peace” amid her divorce.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “Years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago). She is so grateful more than you’ll ever know. You make me smile so big my face hurts. Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

Long, for his part, replied: “Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received. (I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;).”

The couple may have taken the next step in their relationship too. Days before Bosworth’s divorce was finalized, she and Long sparked engagement speculation when she showed off a giant diamond ring on her left hand at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 12.

Bosworth continued to hint at the major milestone when she shared photos of the big night out, writing via Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, “@ashlie_johnson 💅🏻 the most important manicure to date 😘.”