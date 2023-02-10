Kate Bedingfield To Depart As White House Communications Director; Ben LaBolt To Succeed Her – The Hamden Journal

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will leave the White House at the end of this month and will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a veteran of the Barack Obama presidential campaigns.

Bedingfield led President Joe Biden’s communications team since the start of his presidential campaign in 2019, and then joined the administration at its start as communications director. She had planned to depart last summer, but then changed her plans and stayed on through the midterms. Bedingfield also served as Biden’s communications director when he was vice president, after serving as spokesperson for the Motion Picture Association of America.

LaBolt led communications for the White House on the Supreme Court confirmation process for Ketanji Brown Jackson. He was senior national spokesperson for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign in 2008 and national press secretary for the campaign in 2012. He currently leads a communications and marketing agency. He’ll also be the first openly gay White House communications director.

More to come.