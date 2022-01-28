Kat Von D is selling her California home and moving to Indiana permanently.Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Kat Von D has listed her gothic California mansion for $15 million.

Photos of the Victorian property show its ornate bedrooms, moody bathrooms, and more.

The home also has a library, theater, blood-red pool, and more.

Kat Von D announced in October that she’d be selling her famous Los Angeles mansion and moving to Indiana permanently.

Kat Von D has lived in California for years, including when she starred on “LA Ink.”Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images

She had previously stated that she wanted to move out of California as a result of “terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing,” and “so much more corruption.”

“We just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day,” she wrote in a December 2020 Instagram comment.

The house was listed in January with a $15 million price tag.

The Victorian home now has a gothic aesthetic thanks to Kat Von D’s renovations.The Sher Group

The Victorian home was first built in 1896 by Isaac Newton Van Nuys, and was later featured in the 2003 film “Cheaper By the Dozen.” Von D purchased the home for $6.5 million in 2016 and renovated it over the course of six years.

Jamie Sher of The Sher Group is now the listing agent for the property.

The three-story home is located on a 27,000-square-foot lot.

The home itself takes up 12,565 square feet of space.The Sher Group

The property contains 11 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and a massive pool, among other features. It measures 12,565 square feet, and is also “gated and secure,” according to the Sher Group.

Inside, there are multiple places to relax — including a grand lounge.

You can see the surrounding neighborhood and greenery from this room.The Sher Group

The Regency-style room has green walls, a painted ceiling, and gold accents from top to bottom. There’s also a large mirror atop a wide fireplace, and seating areas throughout the room.

From the windows, you can see the surrounding neighborhood and the property’s greenery.

Nearby is the formal living room, where you’ll find dark-wood paneling, a marble fireplace adorned with angels, and more.

Kat Von D’s formal living room.The Sher Group

This room is also home to benches, chairs, and a chandelier.

That’s not to mention the matching library.

The wood carvings across the walls add a unique touch to this room.The Sher Group

The warm space has bookshelves along the wall, two large mirrors, a fireplace, and green velvet curtains that add a pop of color to the room.

Along the walls and ceiling, you’ll also find intricate wood carvings.

The dining room is fit for royals.

The space looks as if it’s from another era.The Sher Group

Its walls are lined with linen-fold paneling, the windows are made from stained glass, and a fireplace warms the room.

There’s also a textured ceiling and grand chandelier hanging above the table.

It also connects to a “chef-quality kitchen” decorated with dark wood and marble, according to the Sher Group.

Like most rooms in this property, the kitchen has a chandelier.The Sher Group

The space has been “fully renovated in keeping with the home’s original style,” according to the realty group, and has a secret door inside a “hidden bar with hand-carved walls.”

That door leads to the home’s yard, pool, and more.

One of the bathrooms, on the other hand, is practically a work of art.

Almost everything in this bathroom is painted black or gold.The Sher Group

It’s decorated with a black-and-gold color scheme, making it stand out from most other rooms in the house.

The bathroom has giant mirrors, a black toilet, a dark sink with a golden, bird-shaped faucet, and a matching black tub with gold feet.

Of course, there are also some simpler bathrooms.

A bathroom in Kat Von D’s California house.The Sher Group

For example, there’s one small bathroom with a copper tub and a tiled shower that looks far different from others in the home.

But when it comes to the bedrooms, Von D went all out. One has a subtle black-and-gold design.

A bedroom in Kat Von D’s California home.The Sher Group

The regal decor is mostly seen in the sleeping area, where there’s a black, raised platform for the bed and a golden canopy above it.

The rest of the room has dark-wood floors, striped walls, and a large window with a chaise lounge.

Another looks like it’s from an entirely different era.

This bedroom looks drastically different than others in the home.The Sher Group

The room has a baby-blue bed with an oversized canopy draped over it, polka-dot walls, a set-back seating area, and a golden ceiling.

There’s also a bedroom that makes you feel as though you’ve been transported to another world.

Of course, there are chandeliers and a fireplace in this bedroom.The Sher Group

Though its furnishings are simple — as far as Von D’s house is concerned — its walls are anything but.

The celebrity used a green wallpaper that creates the illusion of a lush forest.

There’s only one word to describe the home’s largest bedroom: grand.

Red, black, and gold are the main colors used throughout Kat Von D’s house.The Sher Group

Not only is the space huge, but it also contains floor-to-ceiling windows draped with red curtains, a golden wall adorned with a chandelier, and a wood-carved fireplace.

Music fans will appreciate the property’s theater.

Like other rooms in the home, this space has a gold ceiling and red walls.The Sher Group

The large room has a raised platform that can serve as a stage in front of an open space where others can sit, talk, and dance.

Outside, you’ll find the same level of intricate detailing.

The red brick home is surrounded by a gate, lush topiaries, and more.The Sher Group

The surrounding gate, for example, is decorated with gold leaves.

The most unique spot outside is Von D’s blood-red pool.

The long pool stands out thanks to its deep-red color.The Sher Group

The pool sits next to a carriage house and behind a giant hedge that provides privacy.

There’s also a shaded seating area and giant statues outside.

From the pool area, you can see just how massive the property is.The Sher Group

It’s the perfect place to admire the home’s brick exterior.

On the opposite side, there are maze hedges that line the pathway to the front door.

Plants surround the home, likely to provide some privacy.The Sher Group

There are also lights installed in the ground across the lawn.

